Creative Communities funding round opens

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 09:56

Applications for the first of this year’s Creative Communities Scheme funding rounds opens on February 3.

Provided by Creative New Zealand, the aim of the fund is to increase the range, diversity and participation in the arts in the community.

The distribution for Hastings is managed by Hastings District Council and assessed by a locally appointed committee.

Each year two funding rounds award the fund to a wide range of arts projects from craft/object arts to dance, inter-arts, literature, MÄori Arts, multi-artform (including film), music, Pacific Arts, theatre and visual arts.

Applicants need to align with one of the following criteria to be considered for funding: broad community involvement, supporting diversity and encouraging young people to actively participate in the arts.

Another criteria is that the project must be fulfilled within 12 months.

The assessment committee aims to support as many applications as possible each year, providing grassroots funding, averaging $2000 per application, to diverse initiatives that have a notable impact on the development of the arts in Hastings.

Applications for the upcoming funding round need to be submitted between February 3 and February 21, 2020, for projects starting after March 23, 2020.

For more information search Grants and Funding at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz.