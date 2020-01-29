Jet Park Hotel Hamilton Airport achieves Qualmark 4-Star

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 11:46

We’re pleased to announce that Jet Park Hotel Hamilton Airport has recently gained a Qualmark 4-Star rating with Silver Sustainable Tourism Business Award.

Says Hotel Manager, David Latu- "Thanks to some truly amazing team-work, and many hours put into the top-to-toe hotel renovations that now include a modern new reception area, restaurant and bar, new café, updated conference spaces, guest rooms and key facilities. Guest rooms now feature modern, new bathrooms, new beds, TVs, cabinets, carpets and curtains. The difference between the original rooms to fully renovated is amazing!" Read about our Relaunch Function>

Qualmark is New Zealand tourism’s official quality assurance organisation, providing a trusted guide to iconic travel experiences. Owned by Tourism New Zealand and backed by leading industry organisations, Qualmark provides a grading system for accommodation providers and a quality endorsement programme for visitor activities, service and transport providers, as an official mark of quality.