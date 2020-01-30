The Pat Kelly Enviroschools Action Fund recipients announced

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 13:33

Horizons Regional Council has awarded 10 grants to Enviroschools for environmental and sustainability projects.

The Pat Kelly Enviroschools Action Fund, formally the Enviroschools Action Fund, was renamed at the end of 2019 in memory of former Horizons Councillor Pat Kelly who was a huge advocate for the programme. This fund supports sustainability projects from Enviroschools which are not eligible for Horizons’ Community Grants initiative.

"It was really heartening to see so many applications. Lots of these were written by the students themselves, and some included videos of their proposed project," says Sarah Williams Enviroschools Regional Coordinator.

"We received 14 applications, seeking a total of just under $13,000. From the $7,000 available I am pleased to announce 10 projects covering all districts of the region.

"This is the third year in which we have offered this funding. Although many Enviroschools have innovative ways to raise money to contribute to project costs, some projects may require a little more input," she says.

This year’s funding was awarded to:

- Little Kiwis Learning Centre (Whanganui) to develop an orchard;

- Whanganui Girls College (Whanganui) to restore their vegetable gardens;

- Brunswick School (Whanganui) towards the purchase of a new tunnel house;

- Love and Learn Care and Education (Whanganui) to purchase a water tank and irrigation system for the vegetable gardens;

- Follett Street Kindergarten (RangitÄ«kei) to create raised beds for a community garden;

- Tararua College (Tararua) to re-clad an ageing greenhouse to set up a propagation unit;

- Turaki School (Ruapehu) to purchase timber to build a recycled bottle greenhouse;

- Orautoha School (Ruapehu) to re-clad an 18-year-old shade house;

- Newbury School (ManawatÅ«) to purchase a second worm farm;

- Kimbolton School (ManawatÅ«) to purchase fruit trees for a community orchard;

In 2018-2019, the Enviroschools Action Fund had a focus for Palmerston North Enviroschools and supported the following projects; Monrad Intermediate School purchased fruit trees to set up their own orchard; Palmerston North Girls High School used the funding towards a new glasshouse; Ross Intermediate School purchased two worm farms to tackle their food scrap waste; and Freyberg High School also brought recycling bins to action their waste streams.