Angels giving out sex toys descend on Auckland for Valentine's Day - ATM

Friday, 7 February, 2020 - 10:06

New Zealand owned and operated sex toy retailer Adulttoymegastore will be giving away hundreds of toys ahead of Valentine's Day in Aotea Square.

The giveaway is scheduled for Friday, February 13, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. (local time) at Aotea Square, Auckland.

The "legendary" Satisfyer Pro 2, Satisfyer Vibes, cock rings, bullets and other pleasure products will be handed by Adulttoymegastore angels.

"ATMS will fly Cupid’s Angels out to the bustling Auckland business district to spread a little love just in time for Valentine's Day," Head of Customer Satisfaction Sophie McGrath says.

Full details of the giveaway, including its location, and a "secret passcode that unlocks access to the treasure trove of free pleasure products" will be revealed on the Adulttoymegastore Facebook account.

The huge giveaway comes shortly after a successful Naughty Elf Giveaway campaign ran over the Christmas period in Wellington.

"The Naughty Elf giveaway was huge and it was so much fun. We had people lined up around the block. We knew we had to do it again." Sophie says.

On Valentine's Day a special event will be held for the women of Wellington to speed date sex toys at Whistling Sisters Brewery. The event has almost sold out.

Find the Cupid's Angels Facebook Event here and the Galentine's Day sex toy speed dating event here follow ATMS on Twitter.