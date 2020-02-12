Rainbow bus unveiling - Wellington Regional Council

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 13:50

A double decker bus wrapped in rainbow colours will be seen on Wellington’s streets from February 17 following an official launch at 11am on Reef Street, Island Bay.

The bus will feature in this year’s Wellington International Pride Parade on March 7, and is a collaborative entry from Greater Wellington Regional Council, Wellington City Council, Tranzurban and Go Media.

The launch, which all media are welcome to attend, will include speeches from Regional Councillor David Lee, Wellington City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, Tranzurban’s Keven Snelgrove and Wellington International Pride Parade Co-Chairs Richard Tait and Amanduh La (Whore).

Drag queens are set to give the morning some sparkle, and there will be a rainbow ribbon cutting ceremony following the speeches.

Wellingtonians will get to enjoy the rainbow bus, which is the first bus ever to be part of the Pride Parade, for six to eight weeks.