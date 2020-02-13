PASCALL rolls out green carpet for premiere of the new limited-edition Snifters Lumps

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 06:09

Grab your popcorn, movie tickets and get ready for a delicious Kiwi treat like no other, because PASCALL SNIFTERS LUMPS are here. This limited-edition reboot delivers a unique twist on two much-loved Kiwi treats.

SNIFTERS LUMPS combine the minty flavour of SNIFTERS lollies with the chewy, choc-coated goodness of the iconic PINEAPPLE LUMPS for a new take on an old classic.

"We’ve seen a lot of excitement with recent collaborations, such as PERKY NANA LUMPS, which combined PERKY NANA with the iconic PINEAPPLE LUMPS," says Will Papesch, Head of Marketing at MondelÄz New Zealand. "Knowing this has been such a winning combination, we’ve been looking at additional ways in which we can continue to surprise and delight our Kiwi fans. Bringing SNIFTERS together with PINEAPPLE LUMPS is one of the exciting ways in which we are doing this."

PASCALL SNIFTERS LUMPS is perfect for passing around in the car on a road trip or sharing with family and friends while watching a favourite movie together.

PASCALL SNIFTERS LUMPS will make its debut on Thursday 13 February and will be available for a limited time in select supermarkets, service stations and dairies nationwide - so get in quick while it lasts!

RRP: $2.79