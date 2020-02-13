Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 10:56

Run away with Webjet’s Top Three Romantic Wonders

With Feb 14th being the most popular date for bookings on Webjet in 2019-, and almost a third of these bookings being made by couples (27%)-; use this as a cue to look ahead and lock in a truly romantic retreat for later in the year with Webjet’s top three romantic picks for 2020.

While domestic and Trans-Tasman destinations like Queenstown, Christchurch, Sydney and Brisbane- continue to attract the crowds in 2020, Webjet has seen longer haul, love-inducing locations blossom in popularity, with more Kiwis being lured away to places like Vanuatu (64%)--, Bora Bora (17%)-- and Rome (7%)--.

On the "Isle of Smiles", Vanuatu, you’ll be spoilt for things to do. From exhilarating adventures like ziplining, to first-class diving sites and the world-famous Champagne Beach; this South Pacific nation is brimming with beautiful patches of paradise to enjoy with that special someone - all only a few hours’ flight away. Another equally idyllic alternative for couples dreaming of white-sand shorelines, hidden-away bungalows and bures, and picture-perfect settings is nearby Fiji - a tempting, tropical option where resort deals with Webjet Exclusives can be secured for as little as $999 per person, for four nights’ accommodation in a 4.5-star resort.

If you’re looking to take your island adventure to another location; just five hours from Auckland is Bora Bora. Imagine beautiful lagoons of mosaic blue and mountains of green, plus opportunities for barefoot strolls in the sand, and action-packed dives and hikes. Explore all the island has to offer by day, ahead of spending the night beneath the stars with your sweetheart by your side.

Those wanting to be swept away with la dolce vita should look to Rome. The Eternal City puts the ‘rom’ in "romance" and is the perfect starting point for an Italian holiday of a lifetime. Rome is undoubtedly one of the most romantic cities in the world and is now attracting more New Zealanders than before; its charming cobbled streets will pave the way to unforgettable memories. Be captivated by the sights of the Trevi Fountain, Colosseum and Spanish Steps with daytime explorations, and then feel your senses swoon as you dine on cacio e pepe, pizza al taglio and tartufo in the evening.

No matter where you chose to go however, now is also the perfect time to give your partner (and let’s face it, hopefully yourself!) the gift of travel with a Webjet Gift Card - valid for up to three years.

