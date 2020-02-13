Wellington Chamber celebrates Sir Des Britten’s life achievements

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 17:11

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce recognises Sir Des Britten’s life of service and commitment to the capital city and mourn his passing today.

"Sir Des was a great presence in the city and his family can proud of his achievements. He had the most personable touch and showed what it meant to be a real leader in the city," says Chamber chief executive John Milford.

"The Wellington City Mission would not be the institution it is today without the leadership of Sir Des, his 17 years at the Mission saw it grow exponentially and serve hundreds of people a week.

"A number of people in the hospitality industry will also be aware of his legacy and Wellington’s unique café and restaurant culture owes a lot to the hard work Sir Des did in the 70s and 80s.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time."