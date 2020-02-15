Kapiti Run for Youth 2020 is open for registration

Saturday, 15 February, 2020 - 12:10

The Web Genius Kapiti Run for Youth (KR4Y) is well and truly open for registration with the event scheduled to take place rain or shine on Sunday 29 March. Who doesn’t want to have fun, stay fit and healthy! KR4Y provides the opportunity for individuals and groups to do just that by getting together and raising funds for youth of Kapiti by strolling or running along the beautiful Kapiti coastline.

It’s easy and free to register with nine amazing Fundraising Partners to choose from. 2020 Fundraising Partners are: Challenge for Change, Kapiti Basketball Association, Kapiti College, Kapiti Youth Support, Otaki College, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project Kapiti, ZEAL Kapiti.

"Last year we raised more than $20,000 so we are motivated to challenge that amount through a massive collective effort of individuals and groups participating this year," says Richard Calkin, Founder of Web Genius. "Since inception we have raised more than $120,000 for youth in Kapiti so we are pretty proud of that as an organisation".

"The Fundraising Partner model is simple, says the Campaign Manager, Helene Judge. Participants get themselves registered online, choose a Fundraising Partner, seek sponsors and then 70% of funds raised will be given to their chosen Fundraising Partner. The event retains 30% to run the show."

Registration takes place from 8.45am to 10am at Maclean Park with the event starting at 10.15am. Participants can choose to do a 6 or 12km WALK or RUN and everyone starts at the same time from Paraparaumu Beach down to Raumati Beach and back. For those doing the 12km WALK or RUN, they do two circuits. KR4Y is a family friendly event with baby buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads welcome. There are sponsored prizes, treats for kids and Certificates for everyone participating.

"Local business sponsorship is also open, and we are hoping to exceed 50+ sponsors to match or exceed what we achieved last year," says Helene. There are three categories to choose from: Gold $500, Silver $250 and Bronze $125 - this includes GST and is payable on invoice in March.

Register today >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/register-