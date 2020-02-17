Biking fun for everyone in Hamilton

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 11:50

Love Your Bike Day is cycling towards its seventh year and will be once again a day of free fun for all on Sunday 23 February, between 10am and 12pm, at Claudelands Park, Hamilton.

There’ll be a speed test, obstacle course, bike decorating and more - it’ll be all things biking.

Anyone can register and come along including families, people who are new to biking, those who have biked for years and those who just want to refresh their biking skills.

Hamilton City Council Road Safety Coordinator Chris Power says the event is aimed at riders of all levels. "There is something for everyone from the bike enthusiast to the first-time rider at Love Your Bike Day 2020."

"You could pull your old bike out of the garage and come brush up on your bike maintenance skills. There’s also plenty of educational aspects for not only children, but parents too, around riding on the road safely."

The NZ Police, Sport Waikato and Cycling Action Network (CAN) will attend on the day too.

There will also be lots of great giveaways plus if you register before the event and attend on the day, you’ll go in the draw to win one of three bikes as part of the major prize draw.

"The Council’s vision is to make Hamilton a bike-friendly city and one which provides options for commuting and recreational riding. Events like Love Your Bike Day help support this vision - the more people we can encourage to make cycling a part of their everyday lives, the better!" says Mr Power.

To register your attendance, visit hamilton.govt.nz/bikehamilton