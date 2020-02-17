Children’s Day promises to be a fun day for tamariki in Porirua

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 14:43

Sunday 1 March promises to be a day full of fun, laughter and creativity in Porirua as we celebrate Te rÄ o ngÄ Tamariki /Children's Day.

The day is all about supporting and nurturing our tamariki, honouring their mana and putting them first. What better way to celebrate Children’s Day than with a free event at Aotea Lagoon, packed to the brim with fun?

We have a wide range of free activities to keep children of all ages entertained from 11am to 3pm. There is a DIY circus zone with colourful circus instructors to teach aspiring performers how to use props such as poi, staff, diablo, spinning plates, hoops and juggling, to name a few!

Our young ones can come along and pet farmyard animals, catch a ride on the miniature railway at the Lagoon while being mesmerized by the giant bubbles floating through the air.

There are also plenty of activities to keep the kids moving and laughing such as bouncy castles, outdoor games, and of course the fabulous Splash Pad and its water jellies and misters, spray cannons and the massive dumper bucket. Don’t forget to bring your togs and towels!

Free face painting will transform our young humans into otherworldly creatures and there will be plenty of arts and craft areas to nurture the creative juices and imagination of our tamariki.

Bring along your kai to create your own picnic while listening to our live DJ in the chill out zone.

Or, if you don’t want to pack a picnic there will be a BBQ fundraiser for the Special Olympics, the Eastside Cafe Food truck will be selling good kai and Mr Whippy will be on hand selling ice cream treats for the whÄnau.

Come and join us! It promises to be an awesome day, full of fun and childlike wonder where we can celebrate and spend time with our tamariki.

In case of bad weather, keep an eye out for any updates on our Facebook page.