Upcoming exercise trends for 2020

For over 10 years, the respected American College of Sports Medicine undertake a survey designed to confirm or to introduce new trends (and not fads) that have a perceived positive impact on exercise and physical activity.

The key difference between a trend and a fad is that a trend indicates a change that will have an ongoing impact, whereas a fad is something new that is embraced briefly then discarded.

We all know that exercise and being active is an important part of the wellness journey. We also know that one of the best ways to stay motivated is to keep your exercise and activity varied to avoid boredom, and that’s why keeping up to date with science and innovation is important.

The exercise industry isn’t just about personal trainers and gyms, so the survey looked at 4 areas of health and exercise; corporate, clinical, community and commercial as these areas also have impact on health and are sources of exercise information. With around 3000 responses from all over the world, these results are important and worth taking notice of.

10. Employing certified (registered and qualified) exercise professionals

9. Health/wellness coaching

8. Fitness programs for older adults

7. Bodyweight training

6. Exercise is medicine

5. Personal training

4. Training with free weights

3. Group training

2. High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

1. Wearable technology

The number one trend is wearable technology encompassing the use of smart watches and other tracking devices. "Wearable tech has become ingrained in today’s culture, and the industry shows no signs of slowing down," said Walter R. Thompson, Ph.D., and the lead author of the survey. "Tech advances have made it easier than ever for users to collect important health metrics and work with fitness professionals and health care providers to improve exercise efficiency, develop healthy lifestyles, manage chronic diseases and, ultimately, increase quality of life."

Employing certified (qualified and registered) exercise professionals is again in the top 10 trends. Safe and effective exercise advice is important and we are fortunate in New Zealand to have an exercise professionals register which ensures you can have confidence and trust in the exercise advice you are receiving.