Late blooming sunflowers delight kindy kids

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 13:41

Three lucky kindergartens were declared winners in the Daltons Late Bloomers Competition today, part of the much-loved Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens Project.

The kindergartens received awards for the Late Bloomers Tallest Sunflower and for the first time, there was a tie for the Widest Sunflower Head Award, with two kindergartens growing the same massive sized sunflower head.

The Late Bloomers Awards ran from Monday 16th December 2019 to Monday 10th February 2020 in recognition of those kindergartens whose sunflowers may have been affected by the weather or weren’t in bloom in December when the main Sunflower Project winners were announced.

Daltons General Manager, Colin Parker, says; "We know the weather doesn’t always play the game. The Late Bloomers Awards offer kindergartens who struggled, another chance to win and show off the sunflowers they have spent so much time and dedication growing."

Waimea Kindergarten, part of Nelson Tasman Kindergartens Association, took out the Late Bloomers Tallest Sunflower Award with their sunflower plant measuring in at 3.20 metres!

Kindergarten Manager, Rebekah Senior says; "We are abuzz with excitement to have won the Tallest Sunflower! Being part of the Daltons sunflower competition has taken us on an amazing learning journey of caring and nurturing our sunflowers from tiny seeds to our tallest sunflower of 3.20 metres high.

"Our tamariki have taken on the role of being kaitiaki for our sunflowers by feeding them worm wees from our worm farm and watering them regularly. Our kindergarten community have loved growing their sunflower seedlings that they took home from kindergarten and have been excited to share their sunflowers stories and photos with us too."

The Late Bloomers Widest Sunflower Head Award winners were KiNZ Mission Heights in Flatbush, part of the Auckland Kindergarten Association, and Central Kids Putauaki Kindergarten, part of Central Kids Kindergartens, who both grew sunflower heads that are 36cm wide - that’s bigger than a large dinner plate!

Central Kids Putauaki Kindergarten, Teacher, Reweti Elliott, says; "Our whanau is so happy to have won first equal place for the tallest sunflower late bloomer award. The children have worked extremely hard over the last few months and we have all played a part in caring for our sunflowers, including our parents and grandparents.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this project and our whanau would like to thank Daltons and everyone involved in such an awesome project for the tamariki."

KiNZ Mission Heights, Teacher, Rahimah Milatu says; "For the past four months, our akonga engaged in the Daltons Sunflower Project and researched the best conditions and actions that could affect the growth of our sunflower plants. Throughout the project they tested various theories and observed how the temperature, insects, birds and human actions impacted the plants.

"We predicted which sunflower head would be the widest, but unfortunately missed the moment when they bloomed during the holidays. Since we’ve returned, our akonga have explored the finished sunflower heads. They watched birds eating the sunflower seeds and discovered for themselves that they are indeed delicious, with many "This is tasty!" comments! This journey of learning has really strengthened our tamariki’s understanding and relationships with nature and we are delighted to be one of the Widest Sunflower Head winners."

The winning kindergartens will receive a Daltons prize pack which includes a voucher for products they can use in their gardens; plus, a framed photo of their stunning sunflowers.

