Change of hours at outdoor pools in Hastings

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 09:40

With seasonal staff at our outdoor aquatic facilities returning to school and university, the opening hours are changing for safety reasons.

Aquatics Hastings has made the difficult decision to reduce the opening hours of Frimley Pool as of Saturday, February 22 to weekends only opening, from 10am-6pm Saturday and Sunday. However, community and school bookings during the day at this facility will continue.

In order to operate the pool safely, a minimum of four staff are required on site at all times and with many staff now having returned to school and university this isn’t possible. Safety of our users is paramount.

To offset this, Village Pool will continue to remain open seven days a week with extended hours on Wednesdays and Fridays (6am-7:30pm) to not only support users but also to support avid lane swimmers and those training for events.

In addition, Village Pool will also be offering family fun evenings every Friday from 5pm-7pm.

On these nights the inflatable will be in the water, there will be free use of the bbq on a first-in, first-serve basis, and families are invited to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy within the grounds. For other week-day lane swimming options, we encourage the community to use the fantastic aquatics facilities in Flaxmere and Clive, which are both open from 6am Monday to Friday. For more information, please visit: www.aquaticshastings.co.nz