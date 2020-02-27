The Rees Hotel Queenstown announces 2020 Culinary Series events

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 17:17

The Rees Hotel Queenstown is once again hosting their exclusive, tailor-made Culinary Series Events which have been highly successful for many years. Indulge in some of the best cuisine and wine New Zealand has to offer, while taking part in thought-provoking conversation surrounding viticulture, local produce and the wine industry. Award-winning executive chef of The Rees’ True South Dining Room, Corey Hume, has designed creative seasonal dishes which will be perfectly paired with sophisticated local and international wines. At the end of the night, retreat to your stylish Executive Lake View Hotel Room. In the morning, enjoy a full cooked breakfast for two and take in sweeping views of Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables Mountains from your balcony.

Save the dates for 2020:

Saturday 18th April - Domaine-Thomson Winemakers Dinner

Event: 6:30pm at The Rees’ True South Dining Room for 6 wines and 6 courses including a welcome drink and canapes.

Tickets: $NZ135 per person - buy tickets here.

Thursday 25th June - Billecart-Salmon and Mountford Estate Winemakers Dinner

Event: 6:30pm at The Rees’ True South Dining Room for 6 wines and 6 courses including a welcome drink and canapes.

Tickets: $NZ155 per person - buy tickets here.

Friday 21st August - Felton Road Winemakers Dinner

Event: 6:30pm at The Rees’ True South Dining Room for 6 wines and 6 courses including a welcome drink and canapes.

Tickets: $NZ135 per person - buy tickets here.

Saturday 18th April - Domaine-Thomson Winemakers Dinner

Hosted by PM Hall-Jones, David Hall-Jones, and the team from Domaine-Thomson.

Enjoy a delicious five course meal hand-crafted by executive chef Corey Hume perfectly paired with six high-quality wines from vineyards in both France and New Zealand. Domaine-Thomson crafts top pinot noir from two of the best regions that produce it; Burgundy and Central Otago. One of the hosts of the night, David Hall-Jones, is the great-great grandson of John Turnbull Thomson who named many of the local landmarks, including Mt Aspiring, Cardrona and Mt Pisa, which is where one of David and PM’s vineyard’s is located.

The Rees Hotel’s Domaine Thomson residential package - $NZ322.50 per person-

Inclusions:

One night’s stay in an Executive Lake View Hotel Room

Two tickets to dinner

Breakfast for two included in room rate

Late check-out of 12pm midday

Additional ‘Bed and Breakfast’ nights of $NZ375.00 per night

Thursday 25th June - Billecart-Salmon and Mountford Estate Winemakers Dinner

Billecart-Salmon

Mountford Estate

Hosted by The Rees’ chief executive, Mark Rose, and Mountford Estate winemaker, Matt Barbour.

Celebrate ‘Mid-Winter Christmas’ at The Rees Hotel, with Executive Chef Corey providing a creative spin on traditional festive foods, paired perfectly with top notch champagne and wines from Billecart-Salmon and Mountford Estate.

Located in the heart of Champagne near the charming village of Mareuil-sur-Aÿ in France, the House of Billecart-Salmon has upheld a value of excellence since it began in 1818. As producers in the very best of champenois tradition of "Grand Cru", it comes as no surprise that Billecart-Salmon has been a sponsor of the Grammy Awards. Another creator of superb wines, Mountford Estate, is a boutique vineyard and winery in the picturesque Waipara region in North Canterbury on New Zealand’s South Island. It grows on land dubbed ‘The Golden Mile’ where a high amount of heat and light combine with the soil make-up of clay on top of marl with active limestone deposits. They use biodynamic methods in the vineyard; all the way from when a young vine is placed into the earth right through to the winemaking practices.

The Rees Hotel’s Billecart-Salmon and Mountford Estate residential package- $NZ352.50 per person-

Inclusions:

One night’s stay in Executive Lake View Hotel Room

Two tickets to dinner

Breakfast for two included in room rate

Late check-out of 12pm midday

Additional ‘Bed and Breakfast’ nights of $NZ395.00 per night

Friday 21st August - Felton Road Winemakers Dinner

Hosted by The Rees’ chief executive, Mark Rose and Felton Road’s chief winemaker, Blair Walter.

This evening is one not to be missed, with guests savouring mouth-watering meals from a bespoke menu designed by Corey Hume, while enjoying the crème de la crème of Felton Road. Labelled a ‘star producer’ by The Times, Felton Road’s vineyards are managed organically and biodynamically, generating some of Central Otago’s most prestigious Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Riesling whites. The wineries are led by owner Nigel Greening and winemaker Blair Walter, whose extensive knowledge and devotion to quality winemaking helped earn Felton Road 9th place in ‘The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2018’ by Drinks International.

The Rees Hotel’s Felton Road residential package - $NZ332.50 per person-

Inclusions:

One night’s stay in Executive Lake View Hotel Room

Two tickets to dinner

Breakfast for two included in room rate

Late check-out of 12pm midday

Additional ‘Bed and Breakfast’ nights of $NZ395.00 per night

-All prices given are in NZD, subject to availability and GST inclusive. Minimum 2 persons per package.

For tickets to any of the above winemakers’ dinners, please email events@therees.co.nz

Or book at the following links:

Tickets for the Domaine-Thomson Winemakers dinner here.

Tickets for the Billecart-Salmon and Mountford Estate Winemakers Dinner here.

Tickets for the Felton Road Winemakers Dinner here.

Further culinary events at The Rees Hotel Queenstown will be announced as the year progresses - check for updates here.