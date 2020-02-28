'Stuff turns the key on Homed'

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 08:47

As a nation we are obsessed with homes and gardens; it’s the great Kiwi dream. Stuff has today revealed a new Homed portfolio which will help make the dream a reality. It brings all of Stuff’s property-related content together, creating New Zealand’s biggest home and property audience- to deliver better results across the entire buying and selling journey.

First launched in 2017, Homed features award-winning home and lifestyle content for Kiwis nationwide. The new Homed incorporates real estate listings, market coverage and premium editorial home and lifestyle content that is practical and inspiring.

The new Homed section is live on Stuff.co.nz today. From 1 March a stand-alone Homed publication will be included in the Sunday Star-Times and free, straight-into-the-letterbox Auckland community titles--. It will roll out across the rest of the country within Stuff’s regional and community titles later in the year.

Homed editorial content will have a greater focus on issues such as sustainability, multi-generational living, the home affordability gap, along with showcasing some of the country’s coolest homes, region-centric content and advice from home-experts.

Homed Editor Colleen O’Hanlon says Homed will connect with all Kiwis and their home ownership or rental journey.

"We know home buyers use a variety of media and that’s why the new Homed portfolio will hit every touchpoint. It harnesses the full power of Stuff, Neighbourly and our extensive suite of print titles to provide unparalleled reach to 3.1 million people every month.

"Whether they’re renting or buying, dreaming or doing-up, getting on the ladder or scaling the heights of the property market, Homed will be the place they come back to for intelligence, insight and inspiration for their current homes and to discover their future homes."

Stuff.co.nz and the Sunday Star-Times enable extensive national reach complemented by a powerful network of metropolitan titles across New Zealand. But what truly gives Homed an advantage over other real estate destinations is the ability to deliver hyper-local opportunities through Stuff’s free community titles, digital real estate tool Showcase Plus and the fast-growing Neighbourly platform.

The mix of scale and reach alongside interesting and practical property-related content makes it the perfect place to showcase property listings.

Grab a copy of Homed in this weekend’s Sunday Star-Times or in one of next week’s Auckland community papers or visit www.homed.co.nz.