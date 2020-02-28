Record sales ahead of $50 million Must Be Won draw - Lotto NZ

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 15:11

Lotto NZ is experiencing unprecedented demand for tomorrow night’s $50 million Powerball Must Be Won draw.

The ticket sales on Thursday 27 February were the largest on record for a Thursday in Lotto NZ history, up 51 percent on the previous busiest Thursday.

The ticket sales for the Lotto family products (Powerball, Strike and Lotto) on Thursday were seven times the amount sold on the first Thursday of this Powerball jackpot run on 2 January, 2020.

A total of 500,000 tickets were purchased in store and on MyLotto as Kiwis are captivated by the Must Be Won draw.

Online sales on MyLotto have reached the highest in any one week - and it’s only Friday.

Around 1.7 million tickets were sold for Wednesday night’s draw for the Powerball $42 million jackpot. A typical Powerball draw at lower jackpot amounts sees around 500,000 tickets sold.

Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ, said the demand for the tickets is at levels never seen before.

"When sales peaked on Wednesday night at 6.15pm, we were selling around 3,500 Lotto family products per minute," she says.

"We’re seeing record ticket sales this week - and expecting this will only increase as we get closer to the $50 million Must Be Won draw tomorrow night.

"Everyone around the country is dreaming about how they would spend $50 million, and with it being a Must Be Won Draw, the massive prize has to go.

"Whether it’s one lucky winner or more, we’re so excited that we’ll be making more New Zealanders millionaires this week.

"We are encouraging all Lotto players to get their tickets early for tomorrow night’s draw. You have to be in to win!"

Lotto NZ are expecting to sell more than two million tickets for the $50 million Must Be Won Powerball draw.

In a Must Be Won draw, if there are no First Division winners the entire jackpot rolls down to the next Division where there are winners - i.e. Second or Third Division. If there is more one winner in that prize division, then the prize is shared evenly amongst all of the winners.

Saturday night’s draw will be the sixth time in history that Powerball has reached a Must Be Won draw with a jackpot of over $30 million. In three of the five draws, the Powerball jackpot was split by multiple players.

The largest win in Powerball history came in November 2016 when an Auckland couple claimed $44 million.

Like all lotteries, our games are based on a large number of people paying a small amount of money in the hope of winning a small number of large prizes. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play responsibly - this is all about having fun, being informed and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer, visit MyLotto.

Every year 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits go to over 3,000 great causes around New Zealand. Over the past decade, Lotto NZ returned almost $2.2 billion in profits to communities all around New Zealand. Read more about how Lotto players made this possible here: A decade of making a difference