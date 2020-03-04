Popular Raising Resilient Children seminar to be live-streamed

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 09:20

Due to overwhelming public interest, Horowhenua District Council is making the popular seminar ‘Raising Resilient Children’ available on its Facebook page.

The seminar, run by ENGAGE Training neuroscience expert Kathryn Berkett, offers an insight into our behaviour and how to increase resilience in ourselves and others.

"It will explain, in plain English, why we sometimes have moments of total impulsive and irrational behaviour. It will help us understand this behaviour from our children and adolescents, but it will also help us understand something about ourselves too," Ms Berkett said. "We will also learn how to increase resilience. We need to create ‘multiple moments of tolerable stress’ for our children, and indeed ourselves, if we want to increase resilience. This seminar will help you understand how to do this. The beauty is, we can do it in our homes, in our schools, in every area of our lives.

"This information will be useful to parents, teachers, coaches, neighbours … in fact, every human being."

A mother of two adolescents, Ms Berkett has a Masters in Educational Psychology and has been learning and working in this area for more than 20 years. She is highly regarded as a trainer, and has delivered sessions to a wide range of audiences, including police, teachers, parents, social workers, New Zealand Rugby, and more. Ms Berkett’s seminar is being held from 7pm to 8:30pm on Thursday 5 March at Council Chambers in Levin. Horowhenua District Council’s Community Development Advisor, Kim Stewart, said Council was live- streaming the seminar on Facebook because the demand had been so high.

"It filled up very quickly. There’s obviously a lot of interest in this topic in our community, and we wanted to make it available to as many people as possible."

Ms Stewart urged people not to miss out, as the seminar would only be available live and not as a recording. People can tune in at 7pm on Thursday 5 March on www.facebook.com/HorowhenuaDC.