Selwyn Awards going from strength to strength

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 11:58

The Selwyn Awards are back in 2020 to showcase all that is great about the district.

The Awards recognise the outstanding work and achievements of businesses, not-for-profit organisations and individuals who live or work within the Selwyn district.

The awards, held every second year, are a celebration of excellence and inspirational accomplishments, presented during a gala evening at the Lincoln Event Centre, featuring awards presentations, dinner and live entertainment.

Mayor Sam Broughton says the awards are an opportunity to celebrate the success of people who contribute so much to our district.

"Selwyn is great mix of diverse people and organisations involved in building our community through the jobs they create, the businesses they operate, their voluntary contribution and beyond. The Awards are a chance to recognise their achievements and highlight some of the models and examples that continue to make Selwyn such a good place to live."

This year’s awards have been given a fresh feel, with changes to encourage participation, highlight some of the areas of particular excellence and enhance the gala evening.

The categories have been updated and the criteria adjusted, and awards will now be based on a points system which will allow for multiple gold, silver and bronze winners in each category along with an overall category winner. Businesses and groups will be able to enter themselves for awards, rather than waiting for someone else to nominate them when nominations open in April.

The awards dinner continues to include further enhancements to recognise excellence and will be a night to remember with pride.

The aim is to keep building on a strong legacy of the awards, Council Group Manager Community Services Denise Kidd says.

"The Selwyn Awards is a fantastic way to recognise the great work of so many people in Selwyn and it’s become an important night on people’s calendars. We want to make sure that we’re continuing to provide a fitting celebration of this community and we’re looking forward to a really good night at this year’s awards."

New sponsorship opportunities are also available which now include a Presenting Sponsor level as well as alignments with the award categories, gala dinner, event pre-functions and venue technology.

The 2018 Selwyn Awards winners were:

People’s Choice - Courtney Forrest; Arts, Culture and Heritage - Church Property Trustees; Community Services - Chris Allen; Environmental - Lesley Barlow and Stephen Clarke; Innovation Excellence - Plastic Straws Suck; Large Business - Eurofins ELS; Small Business - Busy Bumbles LTD; Sports - Selwyn Sports Trust; Tourism - Hororata Night Glow; Young Achiever - Caelan Thomas.

Key Dates:

Register your interest now online

Applications open April 2020

Applications close June 2020

Selwyn Awards Gala Saturday 1 August 2020

For more information visit selwyn.govt.nz/selwynawards