Join the waewae express this Walk2Work day

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 13:19

Wellingtonians are encouraged to ditch the wheels and use the waewae express for Walk2Work day on Wednesday 11 March.

Walk2Work day is run by Living Streets Aotearoa, with support from Wellington City Council, and is designed to encourage people who would normally drive, take a bus or cycle to work, to walk at least part of the journey instead.

According to the 2018 Census, the Wellington region contained the highest proportion of employed adults travelling to work via public transport (bus and train) or walking and jogging.

Wellington city had almost four times (19.3 percent or 23,400 people) the national figures for people walking or jogging to work (5.2 percent or 127,350 people).

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says these numbers are something to be proud of, but we can always do better.

"These numbers show what a walkable city we live in, and we work hard to make it as accessible as possible for everyone.

"We have on-going projects to create safer, more inviting pedestrian environments like our Laneways and waterfront, and spaces for leisure activities like walking all over the capital - for locals and visitors alike."

People walking along the waterfront on Walk2Work day should keep an eye out for the team stationed by the Water Whirler sculpture and grab a snack of fruit (courtesy of Commonsense Organics) or a hot cross bun (from New World Thorndon).

Living Streets suggests leaving for work that little bit earlier, encouraging your friends or work mates to join you, taking your re-usable coffee cup with you to grab a coffee on the way - and take in the sights of Wellington as you walk.

A number of Wellington City Councillors are also planning to walk on the day so people can get in touch with their local councillor to see what route they may be taking and join in, or check the Living Streets Aotearoa Facebook page for more information.

Councillor Rebecca Matthews, Associate Community Well-being portfolio holder, says there are walkways and trails all over the city, in our hills and along our coastlines.

"Our waterfront is the envy of many cities for leisure and pleasure walkers, and we also have a Welly Walks app for visitors to discover many of our hidden gems including landmarks, public art, and historic sites.

"Walking offers multiple health benefits and is relatively easy on the muscles and joints. Regular walking can help to reduce the risk of certain health-related conditions, such as diabetes, and reduce stress levels. Walking can also improve your heart rate and circulation, muscle and bone strength, and overall health and wellbeing."

Walk2Work day is a New Zealand-wide event that encourages people to do just that - walk to work. This year’s focus is on the link between using public transport and walking, and celebrating walking in general.