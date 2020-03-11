New Reformer Pilates training opens today in central Christchurch

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 09:07

Reform Fitness and Reformer Pilates opens their first Christchurch central studio on Colombo Street early March to give the South Island a taste of their unique and dynamic reformer pilates and fitness classes.

This new Christchurch studio marks the fourth studio Jane and Lane Gibson have opened since 2011.

Leaders in the health and wellness industry, Reform paved the way for Pilates practice in New Zealand.

The husband and wife duo are themselves expert practitioners and subsequently highly sought after.

Jane Gibson is a specialist in pre and post natal pilates and trains a host of elite sportspeople including selected players from New Zealand Women's Sevens, incorporating Pilates as a core part of their training.

Husband Lane works on pre-season campaigns with selected Black Caps and New Zealand Sevens’. He has also trained notorites including, Claudia Schiffer, Lily Allen, and Mario Testino at his first pilates tenor at the pioneering, Ten Pilates Studio in London.

Using their combined experience the duo have developed their own results-driven approach to the popular exercise method created by Joseph Pilates in the 1920’s. The unique Reform method is recognised globally as an international REPS certified training module, which every instructor at Reform studios is qualified in.

"Forget holistic, slow, soul searching pilates and think body enhancing, muscle trembling dynamic reformer pilates," says co-founder Lane Gibson. "The results of Reform pilates is toning long, lean muscles by combining dynamic exercises with stretching."

New franchise owner Alyse McNae brings with her a passion for rehabilitation and wealth of experience to lead the Colombo Street studio. Alyse graduated from The University of Otago in 2015 with a Bachelor in

Physiotherapy and has worked in both public and private practices, finding her passion and niche in functional exercise.

"I’m excited to show Cantabrians an innovative new approach to traditional pilates training. Reform combines controlled, functional exercises and stretching for a full body workout, showing fast results." says Alyse.

As well as Reformer pilates, the studio offers a challenging Boxmaster class and combined boxmaster, bike and reformer class for a more cardio intensive workout.