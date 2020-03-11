Kiwi kids should be plant-based kids - SAFE NZ

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 12:19

A wholefood, plant-based diet is healthy for individuals at all stages of life, according to nutrition experts worldwide.

Plant-based and vegan diets have been criticised in recent weeks by New Zealand nutritionists who have stated they wouldn’t recommend the diet to young people. But the animal rights organisation SAFE is countering those claims, saying scientific evidence shows that a plant-based diet is a healthy choice for everyone, including those still growing and developing.

SAFE Eat Kind Programme Officer Kylie Dale says growing bodies benefit from a plant-based diet.

"Vegetables, fruits, whole grains and beans are a nutritious and healthy way to provide young people with all the nutrients they need during a crucial time of growth and development," says Dale.

"We should be encouraging people of all ages to eat more plant-based foods."

New Zealand’s nutrition statistics demonstrate the importance of a diet rich in plants. A study published last year found the number of Kiwi kids who eat enough fruit and vegetables is declining across the country, with half of those aged from two to 14 not getting the recommended minimum daily intake of vegetables.

"New Zealand has one of the highest rates of obesity in the world, which is increasing our risk of a wide array of health conditions. Every 90 minutes a New Zealander dies from heart disease. Even more concerning is the fastest-growing health issue affecting Kiwis - diabetes."

"A wholefood, plant-based diet is a delicious way to prevent, manage and even reverse these serious health conditions and many others. It’s never been easier to nourish your body with plants and reap all of the nutritional benefits."

"We encourage everyone to give it a go. We’ve made it easy for beginners, who can visit our website > https://safe.org.nz/our-work/live-kind/eat-kind/nourish-your-body/ to discover how rewarding a plant-based diet would be for them."