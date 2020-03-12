Mayor looking for adventures

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 10:57

Aged 16-25? Live in Waitaki and have an adventurous spirit, or wish you did? Wanting to improve yourself? The Mayors Taskforce for Jobs and Outward Bound have partnered to provide all MTFJ Mayors the opportunity to nominate young people 16 - 25 year’s old in their district for a scholarship valued at $3,600. Participants are required to fundraise $749 towards the total cost.

Outward Bound courses are often life-changing for young people and can help aid the development of soft skills acquisition, which is vital when it comes to increasing their employability. Skills such as communication, resilience and team work are what employers are looking for when hiring young people. Soft skills can't always be taught inside the classroom, that's where Outward Bound and different community providers can play a critical role in the transitions of young people.

Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher said, "The three week Outward Bound courses are substantial opportunities for young people to grow. They are challenging, and they really are life-changing. Previous attendees often talk about how the courses have helped them gain greater confidence, helped them to become more resilient, and taught them how to be better people. It’s a fantastic opportunity, and the Waitaki District Council is proud to be associated with Outward Bound. Do you think it might help you? Go for it!"

Scholarships are available for the Mind Body Soul course and the Classic. Successful nominees will be awarded a scholarship for the appropriate course but be required to fundraise $749.00 towards the course fee and arrange their own travel.