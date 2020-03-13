NZ Herald/NZME launches series highlighting great NZ holiday spots

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 08:25

The NZ Herald and NZME will next week launch a major new series, encouraging New Zealanders to become star-struck tourists in their own country.

'Go NZ!' is a new two-week editorial campaign highlighting the attractions, events and people of towns and regions from the Far North to the South - and the myriad destinations between.

"In a time of international uncertainty, we're encouraging New Zealanders to fall in love with their country all over again. For those who remember the slogan, it's very much ‘don't leave town ‘til you've seen the country!’" said NZME Head of Content Development Nadia Tolich.

Regions featured include Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Wellington and the lower North Island, Nelson and the top of the South Island, Canterbury and the lower South Island.

Go NZ! is about discovering the wonderful holiday destinations we have in our own backyard. Each

day we'll showcase a different region from Northland to Stewart Island, offering readers tips about

sightseeing, shopping, food and drink and much more.

"We have loads of ideas for your next Go NZ! holiday - sandboarding Te Paki's giant sand dunes in the

Far North, three great hot pools to try in Rotorua, two out-of-this-world playgrounds for the kids in

Wellington and Christchurch and wineries galore in Hawke’s Bay, Marlborough and beyond. There are

jet boats and bungy jumping in Queenstown and stunning walks around Nelson for everyone, from

young families to experienced trampers," said Tolich.

From Monday (16th March) the campaign will feature daily in the NZ Herald, Weekend Herald, Herald

on Sunday and NZME's five regional daily newspapers, as well as nzherald.co.nz/GoNZ and across NZME's radio networks including Newstalk ZB and The Hits.

"We know New Zealanders love to travel. NZME is proudly New Zealand owned with more than 1400 staff across our great country," said NZME CEO Michael Boggs.

"We have a major role to play in ensuring we keep encouraging people to travel safely. There is so much to see, love and do in New Zealand. Go NZ! will be the go-to destination for Kiwis seeking adventures and great times," said Mr Boggs.