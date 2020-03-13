The autumn baby show returns to Auckland

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 13:00

Whether you’re about to become a first time parent or already have some little ones running around, get ready for the boutique Autumn edition of the Baby Show, due in Auckland this April!

The Autumn Baby Show is the place to be for all your parenting needs. Whether you’re thinking about starting a family, already have a bundle of joy on the way, have a toddler on your hands, or you’re about to become a grandparent! With 110 exhibitors, including top of the line baby brands and retailers from near and far, you’ll have access to everything you need to cross off your ‘before baby comes’ to-do list.

Avoid the time and stress of pacing through large and overcrowded shopping malls, and take advantage of a more intimate arena with exclusive show specials and discounts. Everything from strollers, cots, nappies, car seats, clothing and baby food right through to the necessities for mums-to-be such as maternity wear and organic and environmentally friendly products (if you’re looking for waste-free ways to parent) will be on offer.

The Autumn Baby Show also gives visitors the perfect opportunity to take notes from leading experts who will speak about a range of vital parenting topics from sleeping and settling to hypnobirthing at the free Seminar Series.

Bring the whole family - there’s an Eats & Treats area offering yummy foods to keep you going throughout the day, extra-wide aisles to accommodate buggies and well- equipped parenting rooms and rest areas to relax.

Autumn Baby Show Auckland

4 -5 April, 2020

Saturday 9am - 5pm

Sunday 9am - 4pm

ASB Showgrounds

Tickets are $13 online or $15 at the gate.

More info and tickets at babyshow.co.nz.