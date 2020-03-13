Surge in sex toy sales in the wake of COVID-19

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 15:39

Adulttoymegastore is reporting a surge in lubricant, vibrators and batteries in the wake of COVID-19 spreading around the world.

The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic at a press conference in Geneva on March 12. The sex toy retailer Adulttoymegastore reported a spike in sales after the announcement.

Adulttoymegastore’s owner and operator Nicola Relph says the spike can only be attributed to COVID-19.

"We’re hearing from our customers that they’re stockpiling batteries and lubrication in case they’re stuck inside due to self-isolation," Nicola says.

"Our customers have told us they’re avoiding crowds and they want something to do while they’re stuck at home. They’re also not on Tinder or going on dates because they’re worried about COVID-19."

As it turns out studies show masturbation might help adults avoid catching COVID-19. Self-pleasure boosts your immune system and raises your white blood cell count. According to Dr. Jennifer Landa masturbation can be just what you need to strengthen your immune system.

Her views are backed up by a Department of Medical Psychology at the University Clinic of Essen which looked at the effects of orgasm through masturbation on the white blood cell count.

A group of 11 volunteers were asked to participate in a study and the results confirmed that sexual arousal and orgasm increased the number of white blood cells. White Blood cells help fight off infections.

"It has been known for a long time that orgasms help you relax your body and calm your mind meaning a better sleep which in turn means more time for your body to rest," Nicola says.

"Rest is crucial in maintaining a high-functioning immune system. And when you climax your body gets that rush of dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin - all of those feel good hormones".

This rush re-balances your levels of cortisol also known as the stress hormone, which in turn helps boost your immune system to get it functioning well.

"We care about the safety of our clients so we’re pleased they’re doing everything they can to look after their immune systems!"