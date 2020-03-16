EcoFest North to launch in North Auckland

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 10:56

We are excited to announce the arrival of EcoFest North 2020! A month-long calendar of eco-events starting on 21 March through to 19 April. Facilitated by KaipÄtiki Project, this community annual festival is filled with 100+ environmental events, activities, workshops and sustainable living actions, for families, communities and individuals providing new perspectives and solutions to a more wholistic way of living for our personal and planet's wellbeing. It’s all about change, growth and learning to grow with nature!

To kick off EcoFest North on 21 March, there is live music, dance, entertainment as well as a variety of workshops, talks, and interactive activities to celebrate the month of EcoFest, with two festivals over the weekend, Earth Beat 2020 at Ätiu Creek (20-22 March) - honouring the earth's natural cycle of the Equinox, and Okura Wilderness Connection Day in Okura Reserve, great family fun with other like-minded people. At KaipÄtiki Project nursery in Eskdale, learn how to set up your own Backyard Nursery or join a Shamanic Journey, visit Rainbow Valley Farm in Matakana or learn about composting at various locations, to name a few events on Day 1.

In light of recent events relating to COVID-19, please note that many of these events take place outdoors, mainly in nature, in small group settings.

The purpose of this festival is to provide guidance for North Auckland residents about reviving nature and living lightly on this planet. We’re also offering opportunities to learn, discover, regenerate Aotearoa while connecting with nature and each other. We encourage you to participate, volunteer, experience change and get active in communities with environmental activities to ensure movement towards change continues.

As the largest eco-festival in North Auckland, it offers a wide variety of events in various locations connecting you with nature, in nature. Get your hands in the earth, join working bees and clean-ups around our local bush and beaches, learn about composting, permaculture, fermentation, offering ways for recycling, upcycling, swapping, restoration, regeneration, and so much more. Take advantage of activities promoting zero waste for kids and adults to create things from used and old to something new, learn how to make useful household things for the home and body.

Honouring Earth Hour on 28 March, come along to a guided evening walk along the stream and forest. Release stress with yoga in nature, meditation. Let your kids have fun with Conscious Kids in the wild or snorkel at Goat Island. There is something for everyone, for all ages and families!

We acknowledge and, are grateful to Auckland Foundation, KaipÄtiki Local Board and Auckland Council for making this possible.

Taking place across North Auckland, many events are free and family friendly, so make sure you join in and get involved. Visit kaipatiki.org.nz/ecofest to check out what’s on offer and book in. EcoFest North has a sister-festival EcoFest West offering even more eco-events in West Auckland: ecomatters.org.nz/ecofestwest. And together we are creating Auckland's biggest environmental festival, #EcoFest2020! Hope to see you there!