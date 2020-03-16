Adult Toy Megastore cancels nationwide tour

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 16:41

New Zealand owned and operated retailer Adulttoymegastore has cancelled their nationwide tour.

Owner and operator Nicola Relph says staff are united in wanting to keep customers safe and "flatten the curve" of Covid-19.

"We are disappointed because we put a lot of work into these events. But our customers, staff and families are the most important thing to us," she said.

"This is a really tough time for businesses but we are part of the community and we must always put the community, our staff, and our customers first."

All attendees to the sold out events in Christchurch, Auckland, Napier, Kapiti and Carterton will receive full refunds.

"We will also be sending out free Adulttoymegastore gifts to attendees as a way of saying that we understand that they’re saddened by this, because we are too," Nicola said.

Adulttoymegastore would like to acknowledge the venues who have been so supportive - A Rolling Stone in Christchurch, Refinery Restaurant and Bar in Kapiti, Balter bar in Carterton, Cabana Bar in Napier and Albert’s Post in Auckland.