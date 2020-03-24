Condoms, lubricant available for purchase online during nationwide shutdown

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 16:36

Adulttoymegastore is providing essential items currently in short supply at supermarkets through online delivery.

The Wholesale Solutions dispatch centre is operational and is Medsafe Listed for condom distribution. The Adulttoymegastore office is closed and staff are working remotely.

Essential items such as condoms, lubricants, batteries and menstrual products are available for purchase online.

No more than two staff will be working at the Dragon Street warehouse at a time, a significant reduction in normal personnel. One staff member will monitor imports, and one will pick, pack and distribute products.

As such there may be delays.