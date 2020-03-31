Coping mechanisms during these anxious times - Mindfoodness

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 12:16

Eugenia Nikiforow of Mindfoodness Ltd, is an Eating Psychology Coach with BSc Business Psychology, Certified Holistic Nutrition Coach and Trained in Mindfulness.

Eugenia knows only too well how anxiety can bring on over-indulgence with both alcohol and food addictions. Many people keep these addictions under control by having routine and set coping mechanisms. However when their routine changes and they are forced into situations where they have no control, their life can spiral pretty quickly out of control and back into old habits.

As we await news of more cases of Coronavirus in New Zealand people are understandably getting anxious. Some are having to work from home through self-isolation and here is where it becomes difficult for them. Fully stocked cupboard and daily access to alcohol and food, means that the temptations are available 24/7. Combine that with anxiety and fear and it creates a formula for failure.

Eugenia is currently seeing a significant rise in the number of people reaching out to her for guidance on how to cope with these unprecedented changes in relation to COVID 19 pandemic. The realisation that her coaching could help the wider population at this time of need, Eugenia would like to offer her knowledge of some basic strategies she can give to help.

