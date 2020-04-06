WWF New Zealand introduces the 'Wild at Home' Program

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 18:33

With everyone in lockdown and the family stuck at home, we would understand if your cheeky monkeys are climbing the walls. We have a solution though that, we hope, will help tame your wee beasts!

Wild at Home is our new environmental education webpage and newsletter. Both are chock full of creative activities (for kids of all ages) designed to keep the curiosity gears turning and teach kids about our natural world. We’ve got everything to keep your cubs entertained: trivia, quizzes, arts, crafts, tips, competitions, and a whole lot more.

The site will be regularly updated with new resources so it should be a delightful diversion for as long as this lockdown lasts, "As a mum, I know how hard it can be to keep the kids occupied and entertained. The best part of Wild at Home is they learn something, too! Our WWF team tested these activities on our own panda cubs and they’ve given us two paws up!" says Livia Esterhazy, WWF-New Zealand CEO.

Until we can all be wild in the wild again, we can, at least, be wild at home!

Visit: wwf.org.nz/wild_at_home for more information.