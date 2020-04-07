Be kind and courteous on busy river paths - council

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 16:38

Hamilton’s popular river paths are busier than ever as more people exercise locally, but not everyone is remembering to share with care.

The run of good weather and COVID-19 rules on exercising close to home are encouraging more people to get out onto the river paths.

Hamilton City Council’s Transportation data scientists recorded a daily average of 900 river path users last week, the first full week since the country went to Alert Level 4. Normal weekday usage is fewer than 500 people.

Many of the paths are less than two metres wide - the distance we all need to maintain from people not in our "bubble".

With increased foot and bike traffic, path users need to be especially careful about physical distancing. That may mean stepping off the track where it’s safe to do so and waiting for other people to pass by.

Hamilton City Council Parks and Recreation Manager Maria Barrie says the message to path users has always been to share with care and this is more important than ever.

Cyclists are encouraged to use their bells and slow down, especially where they can’t clearly see the path ahead. The river paths are used by Hamiltonians of all ages, including children and older people, who may not be able to quickly move aside or hear cyclists coming their way.

"It’s great to see more people using our wonderful river path network but the key to everyone enjoying the experience is to be considerate of other users," Ms Barrie says.

"Keep your distance, remember to stay local to your neighbourhood and be aware there may be more people on the path than you would normally see."

The Council has added more signage to the paths, reminding people to maintain physical distancing and use the paths with care.

Ms Barrie says people may need to temporarily change their habits. "If you are finding the paths particularly busy, next time try going for your walk or ride at a different time of day."