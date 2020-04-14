NZ Vegetarian Society offers activities for kids in lockdown

Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 - 09:54

The NZ Vegetarian Society has produced a range of activities that Kiwi kids can do while they are in lockdown, including a competition where students can win great prizes!

Earlier this year, the NZ Vegetarian Society launched its annual 2020 Think Kind Student Competition. The competition is open to all primary, intermediate, and secondary-aged students. There is also a range of free activities on the society's website, including colouring-in activities, connect-the-dots, mazes, and more!

NZ Vegetarian Society spokesperson Philip McKibbin says kindness is an important value, and it is especially relevant right now.

‘A lot of us have been thinking about what sort of world we would like to live in post-lockdown, and one thing that is very clear is that we want it to be kind. Kindness is extremely important, and it extends not only to people but to animals, too.’

The Think Kind competition encourages students to use their unique talents to help animals. It supports young people to develop skills that can be used to help others. Last year’s winner ran a beach clean-up, which saw 200kg of rubbish removed from Tahunanui beach - making it a much better place for the animals who live on the beach and in the water!

Mr McKibbin says the activities are designed to encourage kids to ask questions.

‘One really good question all of us can ask is, how can we make Aotearoa a better place for all of the animals who share our beautiful country? Another question is, what aspects of our behaviour do we have to change to get there?’

WhÄnau can support their tamariki by encouraging them to think about the animals they already share their lives with. These may be companion animals such as cats or dogs, or they could be the birds in their garden or the fish in the sea.

Every student who enters the Think Kind Student Competition will receive a certificate, and every project will get a prize. The overall winner will be determined by a people’s choice vote, and will be announced on 1st October, World Vegetarian Day. The winning entry will receive $1,000 for their school. Students must submit their entries online by 10 August.