Great gift for friends or family in isolation - The Vegan Box

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 14:23

As we continue to navigate and adjust to a very different type of ‘normal’ where we can’t see our family or friends face to face, we are all searching for ways to make sure our loved ones are ok.

Online shopping has increased dramatically, and many Australian’s are sending ‘strength’ packages as gifts of support.

The past few months have been surprisingly busy says a very grateful Danielle Appi, owner of The Vegan Box.

"At the start of this crisis, I wasn’t sure how we would fair during this time, but surprisingly we’ve been very busy.

"Our 3 and 6 months subscriptions have increased as people have more time to research and try new products, but the main area that has grown exponentially is our one-off gift box purchases.

"Many people are purchasing our Beauty Box as a special "pick me up and pamper package’ for friends/family who may be dealing with this on their own," said Danielle.

The current Beauty Box features a combination of full sized skin and cosmetic products by small, ethical Australian brands who would otherwise have limited ability to reach such a large audience.

Each month we offer a brand-new box of Vegan snacks, health food and lifestyle products and every two months, the Vegan Beauty Box is delivered with a selection of the best natural, organic and cruelty free beauty and skincare products.

Both boxes can be purchased as a one off or 3 or 6 months subscription.

"We’ve had some terrific feedback from customers who have sent gift boxes to family and friends and over the coming months we’ll continue to get as many boxes out as we can, to help get people through this uncertain time," Danielle said.

"With Mother’s Day around the corner, it’s also the perfect time to check out what we’ve got to offer."

For the month of May, The Vegan Box will also be giving new subscribers an opportunity to win a New Vitamix Ascent Series A3500i (valued at $1495).

For more information on The Vegan Box and The Vegan Beauty Box, and the special May promotion, visit www.theveganbox.com.au.

-while stocks last