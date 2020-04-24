Calling all green-fingered enthusiasts - council

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 09:47

It seems many people have been making the most of the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown by spending time in their garden and Council is keen to see those efforts recognised.

A new gardening competition has been launched on the back of a suggestion from a member of the public. The competition is open to people of all ages who live in the Council district area.

Council landscape and community services officer Lindsay Weaver says it’s a great opportunity for people to showcase their gardens or patches of land that they tend.

"We are looking for entries from all members of the community," she says.

"From kids tending their own gardens to keen veggie growers, businesses, areas planted out for conservation and wildlife, and other places which show pride and passion as well as imagination and ingenuity.

"Tending to gardens and spending time outdoors provides a myriad of benefits including exercise, it’s great for mental health and wellbeing and so much more."

Lindsay said it was great to see the ‘greening up’ of the landscape and the creativity that people were applying to the spaces they love. There are a host of categories including best veggie patch, children’s maintained garden, large garden, wildlife garden, hanging baskets and more.

Gardeners are being asked to submit six photos with an email of no more than 300 words detailing their work. Entries close on May 11 and should be sent to parks@gdc.govt.nz. There are no prizes on offer but places will be awarded and plenty of bragging rights to be won.

A full list of categories and terms and conditions can be found at http://www.gdc.govt.nz/lockdown-gardening-competition/