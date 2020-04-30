Groundbreaking Gold Coast creative set to Rage Against the (V)irus

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 11:47

Groundbreaking Gold Coast creative Aarti Bajaj has been announced as a successful applicant of the HOTA, Home of the Arts Rage Against the (V)irus program.

The rapid-response grant was established by HOTA to deliver creative content in collaboration with local artists to be enjoyed by the community from the comfort of their own homes.

"On being selected as one of the successful applicants from hundreds of other extremely talented artists on the Gold Coast gives me a sense of responsibility that we must continue with our efforts as a community to keep the "ARTS alive" under all circumstances," said Ms Bajaj.

Ms Bajaj’s project entitled "An Insight into Indian Classical and Contemporary Dancing" is a three-session masterclass offering insight in to Indian classical and contemporary dance, including the origin, history, literature, various different forms of Indian classical dancing and basic hand gestures, footwork and the 9 different expressions used in performing the dance form.

The entire masterclass will be edited into three sessions which will then be streamed on online platforms. Each session will be approximately one hour.

The project, due to be completed by mid-May, allows for social distancing restrictions by only requiring two people - artistic director Aarti Bajaj, and the videographer.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in uncertainty, anxiousness and loss of purpose amongst people around the globe," said Ms Bajaj.

"To be creative and to find a creative outlet or a platform has become a rare opportunity during these challenging times.

"It is absolutely encouraging to see a major arts establishment such as HOTA establish a program like Rage Against the (V)irus."

Ms Bajaj is the creative director of Gold Coast based 9 Expressions - School of Performing Arts, and Wild Dreamer Productions, the production company responsible for VOID, HYPED!! and the Indian dance spectacular, MEERA which recently celebrated its one year anniversary following a debut at Home of the Arts in November 2018, and a New Zealand tour.

More information about Aarti Bajaj, Wild Dreamer Productions and 9 Expressions can be found online at https://wilddreamerproductions.com and http://www.9expressions.com, and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WildDreamerProductions.