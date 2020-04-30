Tami Neilson features in premier event from your friends across the ditch

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 12:00

One of Australia’s largest free music festivals, Blues on Broadbeach, is making it easy for our friends across the ditch to take part in this exciting music extravaganza by moving the event online for all to enjoy.

While self-isolating New Zealanders cannot attend the event in person this year, they are invited to join the party online. Bandwidth presented by Blues on Broadbeach will be a 90-minute music event premiering Live on Facebook on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 9pm NZST. The virtual showcase will capture live music performances from some of your favourite artists from the 2020 line-up - all from the comfort of their own homes.

Blues on Broadbeach is an iconic Australian event that is usually held on Queensland’s sunny Gold Coast. The Gold Coast is coincidentally a hotspot for Kiwis, with New Zealand being the highest stated country of birth for residents after Australia. Many New Zealanders make the annual pilgrimage to the Gold Coast to enjoy Blues on Broadbeach with phenomenal music, warm weather, sensational dining, and world-famous beaches.

This virtual event will showcase panoramic views of the beautiful Gold Coast and capture ‘at home’ performances from some of your favourite Blues on Broadbeach 2020 artists, including NZ’s own multi-award-winning Tami Neilson plus multiple instrumentalist and master of coordination Li’l Chuck The One Man Skiffle Machine.

This fabulous line-up features two of New Zealand’s own: TAMI NEILSON and LI’L CHUCK THE ONE MAN SKIFFLE MACHINE.

Auckland-based TAMI NEILSON (pictured above) is set to once again impress fans after blowing audiences away at last year’s Blues on Broadbeach. Described as a "fire-breathing belter" by Rolling Stone, new fans will be super impressed by Tami’s voice which comes straight from the golden age of soul, country and rockabilly music. Her incredible singing and songwriting have seen her win the ‘2014 APRA Silver Scroll Award’ as well as ‘Best Female Artist’ at the New Zealand Country Music Awards in 2010, 2011 and 2014.

"The best way to get rid of the blues is to sing the blues, so, I'm looking forward to joining you all online, with my brother Jay Neilson beaming in from Toronto to join me for a special set we've cooked up just for you!" said Tami Neilson.

Check out Tami's Bandwidth Promo Video

Christchurch-based LI’L CHUCK THE ONE MAN SKIFFLE MACHINE (above) is an authentic one-man band who effortlessly intertwines thrilling harmonica and guitar, while his left and right feet frantically pound the kick and hi-hat.

Chuck tells captivating stories through upbeat, light-hearted songs inspired by 1930s-50s blues, early jazz, Western swing and ragtime. He recently supported the legendary Jimmy Buffett, Jerron Paxton and The Topp Twins, and is excited to take his unique sound and high-energy performance to Blues on Broadbeach fans.

Festival Director Mark Duckworth says Bandwidth provides a fascinating way for fans to connect with some of their favourite artists through an online platform.

"The idea that Blues on Broadbeach would not make its annual appearance on the Gold Coast in 2020 was a shock to us all," said Duckworth. "As we informed the artists and fans, the idea that we could band together to do something virtual immediately followed.

"Bandwidth is an online meeting point for our festival tribe, a celebration of our event and a snapshot of musicians working from home around the globe. It’s a non-traditional concert experience that we can provide for our audience to enjoy. Turn on, tune in, drop out."

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones welcomed today’s announcement.

"For years we’ve worked with organisers to build this event up to be one of Australia’s marquee music festivals. It would have been heartbreaking to have the event fall to the wayside in 2020," Ms Jones said.

"As an industry, we’re facing incredible challenges at the moment.

"That’s why it’s great to see so many of our event organisers and tourism operators thinking outside the box to find new ways to get their message out and stay connected with people.

"Not only will Bandwidth appeal to the festival’s already strong following - it will open this event up to thousands more blues fans online.

"The potential for this event to grow the festival and bring more tourists to the Gold Coast in years to come is huge."