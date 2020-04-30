Recreation in Waitaki at Level 3

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 14:21

Good news for golfers, not-so-good for rugby players, the government has some rules around sport and recreation under Level 3. We asked the Parks team to break it down for us.

Tennis - public facilities remain closed - this is because contact tracing must be managed, and facilities cleaned before and after each use, as well as supply of sanitising products made available at all times. Check with your private club whether they can offer this and whether you can book to play.

Gyms and public pools remain closed.

Cycling - enjoy local, easy trails that match your ability. Remember that public toilets are still closed under Level 3 so don’t get caught out.

Public and school playgrounds are still closed, as are park furniture and water fountains.

Skateparks are still closed.

All water-based activities involving boats or motorised craft or equipment, or scuba diving are not allowed.

Parks and sportfields are open for a bit of bubble-fun but bubble members must maintain social distancing. BBQs are still closed.

Here are some simple guidelines:

Contact Sport:

Keep it low risk. You can train at your home or outside with bubble members only. For example, going for a run or weight training. Do not share equipment outside your bubble. For example, you cannot play frisbee or kick a rugby ball with someone outside of your bubble. Try to avoid places with a large number of people. You can travel within your region to get to a destination for recreation (for example going to a particular park or trail). Check in advance whether the place you’re going to is open - not all areas will be. Longer rides/runs (within your region) are ok. Although they should still be low risk and you should be self-sufficient (be able to get home without outside assistance if something goes wrong).

Non-Contact Sport:

For outdoor sports where 2 metres physical distancing is possible e.g. golf, tennis, bowls etc. Contact tracing measures must be in place. Common touch points must be minimised. It is the responsibility of the facility owner to sanitise all surfaces (e.g. gates, flags, holes, nets etc) after each use. Users should sanitise their hands after touching them. You can only play with those in your bubble. Do not arrange to meet anyone else to play. You must leave as soon as you have completed your recreation activity. Personal trainers should continue to work from home and use online and video conferencing facilities to deliver their training.

Lower risk recreation:

Activities that you can comfortably undertake, and have done so previously, in conditions that do not pose any additional risk (e.g. wide simple mountain bike trails). High risk would be challenging activities, or challenging conditions (e.g. steep technical mountain bike trails or those with large jumps or drops). Basically, if you actually know how to surf, you can go surfing. Absolute beginner?

Stay home and watch a video of the Hawaii pro am.

Hunting is possible at Alert Level 3, as long as participants stay local and stick to their bubble, and if it does not involve a motorised vehicle in the hunting activity. Short walks (up to 3 hours total) on easy trails are permitted. Long, backcountry tramping or overnight hiking is not allowed. Mountain biking on known trails for experienced mountain bikers is permitted.

Some water activities are possible provided you remain within close range of the shore (no more than 200m away). These activities include: swimming, snorkelling, surfing, kayaking, canoeing, rowing, windsurfing and paddle boarding but only when meeting the following guidance. You must:

stay within your bubble, not share equipment, not gather with others (even with physical distancing), stay close to shore and only go out when conditions are calm.

Kite boarding and diving from rocks or bridges are discouraged, because these activities expose participants or other users to increased danger and may require complex search and rescue services.

Further guidance on boating and water-based activities at each alert level is provided by Maritime NZ (www.maritimenz.govt. nz/recreational).

Fishing from a wharf or surfcasting from the beach is permitted, but people should not fish from rocks (because of the increased drowning risk). If in doubt, then don’t go out.

And don’t forget, whatever your doing, however you’re enjoying this lovely part of the country, your dog is in your bubble and on your team so please keep them under control!