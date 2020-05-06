Mega giveaway promotion for essential workers - Chris Jolly Outdoors

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 11:42

TaupÅ and Turangi Businesses have combined forces to offer a $14k prize package for an amazing ‘Essential Worker Get Away’ family stay in the region. Any essential worker can be nominated via the social media sites (business listed below), and the winner will be drawn at random. The competition provides a national forum to share what Essential Workers have been doing for Kiwis during the crisis.

Essential workers have been the back bone of keeping our country operating at level 4, and the competition is a way to showcase their stories to the public. One of the early nominations include Jo from Awhi midwives and the TaupÅ Clinical Maternity. Jo has worked tirelessly everyday throughout the Covid 19 lockdown to ensure maternity services are available to the women and whanau of Taupo, Turangi and beyond. It is stories like these, that highlight the heart of this district.

The #ESSENTIALWORKER MEGA PRIZE GET AWAY TO TAUPÅ promotion is also a way of promoting TaupÅ and Turangi to the nation. Tourism is one of our region’s main employers and has seen huge losses financially due to the pandemic. The businesses are hoping that as people view the video (created by Corbie Films), they will also see some of the amazing things that they can experience while they are. Local cafes, an artist, skin care range, and beauty therapy are all part of the prize, so it is not just tourism, the prize showcases many different parts of what we can offer.

On the back of this, Katie Jolly from Chris Jolly Outdoors would like to see our region move forward as ‘the heart of NZ’, encompassing the entire communities around the Lake. As a community the only way to rebuild (for businesses and tourism) is to join forces to promote the region. Katie Joly says

"Let's change our focus from the individual to the collective, and rather than being negative, find a way to work together. He waka eke noa. From my heart to your hearts, the way forward is whanaungatanga - so let’s work together as a community to rebuild the district (right around the Lake) as the 'heart of NZ'.

The competition is live today, and nominations can be posted in the comments on the post. The competition closes on the 20th May 2020, and the winner will be drawn at random and announced on the 21st May 2020.