Gisborne chardonnay affair cancelled for 2020

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 19:51

The Gisborne Classic Chardonnay group has announced, with regret, that the much anticipated Chardonnay Affair which was to be celebrated in Gisborne this May is postponed until next year as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

It is the second year of the Affair, which kicks off on International Chardonnay Day. It is now rescheduled for May 27 to 30, 2021.

The three day event is for lovers of chardonnay, good company , a good time and enjoying a region with very independent spirit that reflects the place that is the beautiful East Coast of the North Island.

" The word had spread about last year’s inaugural Chardonnay Affair

and we were heading for a sell out event with visitors from all over the country so we know we have a success story and will be back in 2021," said Kirsten Searle spokesperson for the Gisborne Classic Chardonnay group.

Plans are also being considered for an interim celebration later this year, if possible- a Chardonnay Fling or Flirt.