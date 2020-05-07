Heiress pledges to raise $1,000,000 to support LGBTIQ+ community

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 18:03

Celebrity lingerie designer and KFC heiress, Kaila Methven has pledged to raise USD $1,000,000 for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the LGBTIQ+ community by creating jobs through her newly-launched, PLUR Association.

Co-inciding with the globally-celebrated Pride Month, the LGBTIQ+ activist is aiming to support the LGBTQ+ community through her charity, PLUR Association, which provides an environment of safety and recovery specifically for the LGBTIQ+ community and domestic violence survivors by assisting to create employment, and a productive environment to gain financial stability.

An acronym for "Peace Love Unity Respect", ‘PLUR’ was popularised by New York City techno figureheads, Frankie Bones and Adam X in the '90s. The goal of PLUR Association is to acknowledge each of the four ‘PLUR’ values by fostering recognition of the need for respect, diversity, inclusion, equality and unity for people of all gender identities and sexualities in the workplace.

Kaila's aim is for PLUR Association to provide these groups with a professional venue to find employment, rebuild their lives in a healthy and productive environment, and gain financial freedom and stability.

By utilising Madame Methven's cutting-edge fashion and accessories line as the means to create jobs, PLUR's Independent Contractor Sales Agent Program will include flexible hours and a design that allows its participants to work independently and remotely.

"The Independent Contractor Program primarily assists the unemployed and disenfranchised members of the LGBTIQ+ community, the domestic violence survivor community of both men and women, and the sober living community community," said Kaila.

In addition to offering the community assistance with securing employment in the lucrative fashion industry, a percentage of the program’s proceeds will be donated.

"I want to raise money through sales of my new festival lingerie line, Special K, among other means to help as many people as possible," said Kaila.

"I want my contribution to the world to be the soldier spreading the message and true meaning of PLUR.

"I aim to use my voice as a philanthropist, it’s my dream to make a difference in the world.

"This is the beginning of days, we all unite globally as human beings"

When asked what her motivations are, Kaila responded: "art inspires me… love inspires me... so does sensuality and passion."

At a mere 16 years of age, Kaila interned at her first Paris fashion show and went on to earn a Master’s Degree from the International Fashion Academy in Paris. She completed advanced training at Polimoda in Florence.

Through her highly-acclaimed couture lingerie label, Madame Methven, Kaila has dressed some of the world’s highest-profile celebrities including Demi Lovato, Katherine McPhee, stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Abigail Ratchford and more.

Kaila is an heiress to the KFC fortune after her maternal grandfather, Stanley Methven, founded a company, Rainbow Chicken Unlimited, in 1960 - which in the 1980's acquired Kentucky Fried Chicken.