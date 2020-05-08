Kiwi celebrities and sports stars engage with fans through video games in Covid-19

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 14:50

Encouraging Kiwis to continue to stay at home, Vodafone NZ, video platform Play Stuff and Auckland-based esports provider LetsPlay.Live are today launching a new gaming event, the ‘Bubble Royale’. The two day tournament will see NZ celebrities and sports stars including the Vodafone Warriors, All Blacks, surfing star Elliot Paerata-Reid and top musicians like Ji Fraser from SIX60 and Hip Hop star Kings go head to head against fan players in rounds of global phenomenon Fortnite.

Whether it be gaming at home or through broadcast, people are increasingly enjoying the competitive entertainment of esports. This passion for online games has only increased in recent months due to global health guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic as esports are recognised as a safe and entertaining way for fans and players to connect.

"LPL is excited to be working with our partners Vodafone New Zealand and Play Stuff to elevate esports in this time," says Duane Mutu, CEO of LetsPlay.Live. "By leveraging the accelerating digital landscape we can bring Kiwis a safe and entertaining gaming event, direct to the comfort of their own homes."

"For so many, lockdown has highlighted the human need to remain connected to others," adds Vodafone NZ Consumer Director Carolyn Luey.

"Online gaming is a great way to connect, build a sense of community and provide mental stimulation - all while avoiding the threat of the pandemic. New Zealand’s battle with COVID-19 is not yet over so we hope that Bubble Royale will provide some entertainment for Kiwis as we all continue to stay at home."

New Zealand is no stranger to Fortnite as an esport. Four Kiwis competed at the Fortnite World Cup in Los Angeles last year, beating out hundreds of thousands of competitors worldwide for the spots on the world stage. In 2019 LPL also hosted and broadcasted ANZ Fortnite tournaments including the NRL League Royale in Sydney, and the Mid-Winter Cup featuring Fortnite.

Kiwi Fortnite players wanting to drop into the Bubble Royale can enter competitions to win a spot in the event via Stuff.co.nz’s social media channels, or by being a Vodafone NZ Rewards customer. Fan players must be residing in NZ, and need access to their own Fortnite home set-up and an internet connection to be eligible to take part.

Tune in to watch all the action live on Saturday May 16th and 23rd from 3pm NZT on Play Stuff. For more information about the tournament head to letsplay.live