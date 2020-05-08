'Recreation Aotearoa welcomes new research'

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 15:50

Recreation Aotearoa welcomes the research announced by Education Outdoors New Zealand today.

"This is a seminal piece of work which clearly demonstrates the contribution that Outdoor Education Providers make to the Living Standards and well-being of New Zealander’s," says Sam Newton, Advocacy Manager for Recreation Aotearoa.

Education Outside the Classroom in Aotearoa New Zealand: a Comprehensive National Study was led by Dr Allen Hill of Ara Institute of Canterbury and the project was completed by a universities collaboration team that included the University of Otago, University of Canterbury, and the University of Waikato.

"This is a comprehensive study of the Education Outside the Classroom (EOTC) that is occurring in and out of schools across New Zealand. It also describes the value of outdoor education and the challenges we have in making it equitable and accessible," says Sam.

"We are encouraged by this first significant study on EOTC that has been completed since 2007 at this time of COVID-19 recovery. As young people move from lockdown back to school, the significance of being able to step outside the classroom to deepen or apply their learning will be even more crucial," says Fiona Ryder, Outdoors Projects Manager for Recreation Aotearoa.

"This report has relevance to parents, educators, school leaders, funders, and policy or decision-makers in education. It endorses and supports the important role and value of EOTC in New Zealand schools," says Fiona.