Cadbury Dairy Milk Marble makes a comeback

Monday, 11 May, 2020 - 08:16

CADURY DAIRY MILK MARBLE is here - a delicious distraction that is creamy on the outside, with a smooth nuttiness on the inside. It’s the ultimate decadent treat.

"Some may remember CADBURY DAIRY MILK MARBLE from years ago and we are incredibly excited to be bringing it back to New Zealand. This iconic block is the perfect addition to our range and is the first to feature our fresh new look," says Will Papesch of Cadbury New Zealand.

CADBURY DAIRY MILK MARBLE will hit shelves with refreshed packaging which includes a redrawn logo, new iconography and typography, making the look and feel more natural. The revitalisation of the Cadbury logo drew inspiration from the hand of founder John Cadbury himself, to create a beautifully crafted signature with a more contemporary feel.

The iconic Glass and a Half logo, intended to represent the generosity in all Cadbury says and does, has also been redesigned so that it links directly with the chocolate, further emphasising the quality of the ingredients and the classic creamy taste of CADBURY DAIRY MILK.

"John Cadbury believed in generosity and the special bonding of people - through a simple block of chocolate. Given these uncertain and unfamiliar times, we’re really glad to be able to bring a little happiness and deliciousness to New Zealanders around the country. The biggest question is whether to share it with your bubble or savour it all to yourself."

CADBURY DAIRY MILK MARBLE is available in supermarkets and dairies nationwide from today.

RRP: $3.60