103 players share Strike $1m jackpot

Monday, 18 May, 2020 - 14:58

103 players from all over New Zealand will be celebrating after each winning $10,363 in Saturday’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The Strike Must Be Won jackpot of $1 million was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to Division 2, where it was shared by the 103 players.

Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ, said it was fantastic to see a large number of winners from all around the country.

"From as far north as Kaitaia to the south in Invercargill, over 100 people won more than $10,000 each. We are delighted to see so many players benefit, particularly at this time," she said.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the below stores should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

At Alert Level 2, all of our retail stores are able to re-open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe.

We’ve also extended the claim period for winning paper tickets that expired during the lockdown, so our lucky players won’t miss out on their prizes.

This will apply to Lotto/Powerball, Strike, Keno, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi tickets bought in retail stores, that expired between 26 March 2020 and 13 May 2020. Players have until 4 June 2020 to claim these prizes.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.