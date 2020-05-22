Waitaki calls for contributions to a lockdown time capsule

Friday, 22 May, 2020 - 13:51

COVID-19, lockdown … it’s been a weird time: if you told us this time last year that we’d be filling the district’s windows with teddy bears, crossing the road to avoid each other out of politeness and dragging our dogs out for their third walk in a day, we wouldn’t have believed you. Which is why we’re asking for your memories from lockdown to go into a Waitaki lockdown time capsule.

You wrote songs, poems, and stories. You drew, painted, modelled and snapped a record of a crazy moment in NZ history, when the streets were deserted and we read evey book in the house.

"We think an album of creative responses to the COVID-19 Lockdown period is something worth doing," said Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher. "This is a once in a lifetime event (fingers crossed!) and it has created a situation that is worth recording. While our people stayed home and saved lives during this extraordinary time, keeping Waitaki at zero cases, memories were created and we’d love to see, hear and share them!"

Your entry could be published in a special commemorative lift-out in the Oamaru Mail and delivered round the district. Winners for each age group in each category will get a $100 VOUCHER to use at the Waitaki business of their choice.

There are 4 categories:

- Short Story (500 words max)

- Poem (or song lyrics)

- Artwork

- Photo

And 4 age groups:

- Ages 5-8

- Ages 9-12

- Ages 13-18

- Adults

Email your entry with name and age to: lockdown@waitaki.govt.nz before Friday 5 June, 5pm. Entries will be judged by a local panel.