Enjoy unrivalled luxury in the Wairarapa

Friday, 22 May, 2020 - 14:02

There’s never been a better time to explore the beauty of our backyard and discover New Zealand’s most luxurious hidden gems.

On 26 June, one of New Zealand’s most luxurious lodges, Wharekauhau Country Estate will reopen its doors, promising a truly memorable stay that offers unrivalled New Zealand hospitality and celebrates its farming history.

Nestled at the foothills of the Remutaka Ranges and perched high above the breakers of Palliser Bay, Wharekauhau Country Estate offers the finest of New Zealand hospitality in a dramatic and unforgettable location. The Relais & Chateaux luxury lodge feels a world away while being only a scenic 90-minute drive from Wellington.

One of New Zealand’s oldest working sheep stations, Wharekauhau showcases its landscape and heritage with exquisite farm to table dining and truly memorable activities. Explore the 3,000 acre Estate’s ancient forests, rivers, rugged coast and daily farm life by quad bike. Hike one of the many trails on the property, fish straight off the beach, shoot clay birds, swim in the heated pool, or spend an afternoon on the croquet pitch. Or fully unwind with a Hauora spa treatment.

Beyond the Estate itself, explore the iconic Cape Palliser Lighthouse and nearby seal colony, or taste your way around the cellar doors of local ‘wine village’, Martinborough - New Zealand’s original Pinot Noir region.

The Lodge is at the heart of the Estate and welcomes you with its relaxed elegance. With carefully selected antique and contemporary pieces and oversized fireplaces, it's your home away from home. Find a quiet spot in one of its sitting rooms, library, games room or snugs.

Sixteen private cottage suites, each with its own entrance, are the perfect hideaway. Forget the outside world while enjoying deep sofas, fluffy pillows, heated marbled floors, and homemade shortbread - just a few of the luxuries that await your arrival. Each cottage boasts views of the rugged coastline and the untouched Remutaka Ranges.

Food and wine are at the heart of a stay at Wharekauhau with an emphasis on Wairarapa produce. The open farmhouse kitchen has adopted a ‘locavorian’ approach to its menu and produce selection, with everything sourced from the orchard, herb and vegetable gardens or surrounding areas, showcasing the best of the region. Deep knowledge of the food source from seed to skillet; is as important as producing culinary works of art on the plate.

Farm to table dining is perfectly matched with local wines from around New Zealand and beyond, with an emphasis on the local wines of Martinborough. Their sommelier can guide your selection from the well-appointed cellar, or host a private tasting.

Wharekauhau Country Estate will reopen on 26 June 2020 with a very special rate of $995 until September 2020. This includes one night’s accommodation for two in a private cottage suite, pre- dinner drinks and canapes, four-course dinner and Wharekauhau's famous farmhouse breakfast.

Bookings are available Thursday - Sunday (check out Monday).

For more information, or to book your next stay visit www.wharekauhau.co.nz.