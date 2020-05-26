Amalia Hall and Orchestra Wellington combine in first concerts since Covid-19

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 11:06

New Zealand’s leading international solo violinist is returning to StAndrew’s on the Terrace as soloist and director in an all Mozartseries with Orchestra Wellington in June.

Amalia Hall is performing as soloist in Mozart violin concerti no. 3,4 and 5, paired with symphonies 31 ('Paris'), 38 ('Prague') and 36('Linz').

"We’re delighted to be able to perform for our Wellington audiencesagain," says Orchestra Wellington’s General Manager, Kirsten Mason.

"Our musicians are keen to re-connect with the community and we’resetting up safe ways to perform to people."

"We can’t wait to bring people back to our concerts. To see Amalia assoloist and director will be a stunning experience for both ourmusicians and the audience."

Hall, who combines her job as Orchestra Wellinton’s concertmaster witha glittering career as an international soloist, will perform some ofMozart’s sunniest music.

And in true classical style, she’ll also take the orchestra throughthree of Mozart’s symphonies, the Paris, Prague and Linz, leading fromthe first violin section.

Hall says she can’t wait to reconnect with Wellington audiences in away that also connects the music with the way it was originallyperformed.

"Back in Mozart’s day, it was often the concertmaster, the leader ofthe first violins, who directed the ensemble, rather than a conductor.I’ll be using my bow and body language to cue different parts of theorchestra, rather than using a baton," Hall says.

"I'm so excited to reconnect with the Wellington audiences again, andto direct symphonies for the first time. It's going to be a realchamber music experience for the orchestra and the audience; performedin the way in which the music was originally shared."

"Mozart is one of my absolute favourite composers, so it will be acompletely exhilarating to experience the journey through eachconcerto and explore the connections between them."

Hall’s pre Covid-19 international engagements have been as a soloistin Uzbekistan, England, America, Argentina, Australia, Mexico, Germanyand Italy.

Tickets are free (entry by koha) but numbers are strictly limited andtickets must be booked at orchestrawellington.co.nz.

These concerts will be recorded by our public broadcaster Radio NZ Concert.

Numbers at St Andrew’s on the Terrace will be limited to 100 people.This will be Orchestra Wellington’s first concerts since the pandemiclockdown.