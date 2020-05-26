Stay safe this Queen's birthday weekend - Surf Life Saving NZ

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 16:50

Surf Life Saving NZ is asking people making the most of the long weekend to stay safe if they are going to be in, on or around the water.

As COVID-19 restrictions adjust, giving way to a bit more freedom, Kiwis may be inclined to head to the beach for Queen’s Birthday weekend.

National Lifesaving Manager Allan Mundy says people need to remember three key safety messages.

"We really want people to stop and think before they get in, on or around water. Know your limits - don’t overestimate your ability, or that of your child," he says.

"Our second message is, if in doubt stay out. If the ocean looks dangerous and rough, don’t go in."

Allan is reminding people that the Surf Life Saving season has ended and volunteer Surf Lifeguards are no longer patrolling New Zealand’s beaches.

"But it is important to remember the conditions haven’t changed. Risks, like rips, are there year-

round."

He says if you see someone in trouble in the water, call 111 immediately and ask for the Police.

"They have a direct line to our 40 Emergency Call Out Squads across the country. The squads operate year-round, but it does take our volunteers time to respond to emergencies."