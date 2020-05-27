Urban Art Foundation’s City of Sculpture exhibition goes live

Wednesday, 27 May, 2020 - 11:10

The Urban Art Foundation in partnership with the Wellington Sculpture Trust has launched its latest digital art exhibition, City of Sculpture.

The exhibition which will run for approximately six weeks went live on Monday, 25 May. It is being screened on the Foundation’s six digital screens on Lambton Quay and in shopping malls in Auckland, Christchurch, Hamilton, Bay of Plenty and Wellington, and potentially other digital street signage in those areas.

Ten of New Zealand’s foremost sculptors have their works featured in the exhibition they are: Anton Parsons, Kom Dimopoulos, Leon van den Eijkel, Bill Culbert, Phil Price, Andrew Drummond, Kareama Taepa, Ronnie van Hout, Michael Tuffery and Brett Graham.

The Wellington Sculpture Trust was established in 1983 and is a voluntary and independent charitable trust dedicated to enriching Wellington by providing contemporary innovative public art for the city.

Andrew Hagen, Urban Art’s founder and creative director said, "We are delighted to be able to partner with the Wellington Sculpture Trust to make this exhibition a reality. The Sculpture Trust and the Urban Art Foundation share a common goal of enriching Wellington by providing contemporary innovative public art for the city. The full exhibition with links to more information about the artists and their works also features on our Exhibitions page."

Sue Elliott, Chair of the Wellington Sculpture Trust said today, "We are grateful to the Urban Art Foundation for allowing us to move our sculptures around the city and the country. The Trust enjoys the fresh perspectives that the photos bring to our works and the possibility they might entice people to visit them at their locations throughout Wellington’s CBD. Each work was commissioned to be site-specific, but as the world grapples with ‘changing circumstances’ we like the idea of them ‘changing spaces’," she said.